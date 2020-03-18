Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 110,220 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,034,000 after buying an additional 454,441 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after buying an additional 82,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 38,886,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,233,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. General Motors has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

