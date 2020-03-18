Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 48,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $38,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $17.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,557. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.