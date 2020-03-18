Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 97,470 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.30.

DG stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,183. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.