Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $24.61 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.47. 12,533,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,486. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

