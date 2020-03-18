Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $26.90 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. 1,943,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.