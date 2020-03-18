Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $28.54 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Fortis worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 631,477 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $25,411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 466,005 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 1,098,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

