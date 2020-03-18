Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 437,110 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 373.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. 11,170,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,401. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

