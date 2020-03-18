Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,711. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.