Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after buying an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,206,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 7,651,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

