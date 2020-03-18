Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,140 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,350 shares of company stock worth $98,135,465. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.09. 6,730,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,608. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

