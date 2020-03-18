Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 66,960 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,960 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $13.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. 10,843,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.