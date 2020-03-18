Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Public Storage worth $315,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.41. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $186.80 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

