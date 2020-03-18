PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 266.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PulteGroup by 290.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 466.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.99.

PulteGroup stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

