PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 490.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.87% of PulteGroup worth $91,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 49,327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 356,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 8,639,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

