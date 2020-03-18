Pure Price Hits $0.0001 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00054099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00924790 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

