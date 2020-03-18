PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.64. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of $648.03 million and a P/E ratio of -81.07.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

