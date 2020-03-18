Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payments, and administration solutions, which enables its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

