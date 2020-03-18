PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $110,741.28 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,044,385,084 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

