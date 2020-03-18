Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

