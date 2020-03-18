Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

CFR stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,925,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

