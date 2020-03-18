Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

AXP stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $80.37 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 843.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

