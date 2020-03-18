Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.