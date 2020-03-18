Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Belden Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belden in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Belden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE:BDC opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Belden has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Belden by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,003,000 after purchasing an additional 824,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 664,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $25,020,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Belden by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,389,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,435,000 after acquiring an additional 348,939 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Belden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 128,226 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

