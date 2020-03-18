Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

BOKF opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $88.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

