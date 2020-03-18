Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Issued By SunTrust Banks

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBK. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $601.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.00. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

