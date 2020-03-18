Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

Shares of APH opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $292,216,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after acquiring an additional 563,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

