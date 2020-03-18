Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARW. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

