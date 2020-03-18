Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

