Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Issued By SunTrust Banks

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

