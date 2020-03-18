Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Horizon Global Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.