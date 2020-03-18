Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,942,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

