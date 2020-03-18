Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $32.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

