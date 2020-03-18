Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Midwest Bancorp Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.