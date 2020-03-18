Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PMT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

