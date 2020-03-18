Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

NYSE:FRC opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

