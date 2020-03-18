Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTH. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,960,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,877,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 228,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.