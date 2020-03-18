Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Decreased by Analyst

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,523,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $334,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

