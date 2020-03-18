Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Reduced by Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NYCB. Stephens cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

