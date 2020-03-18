Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Post in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POST. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. Post has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.