Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCF. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

NYSE:TCF opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

