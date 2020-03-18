Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank7 Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bank7 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.