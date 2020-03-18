Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

