Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Issued By William Blair

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for NN in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. NN has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NN by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NN by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

