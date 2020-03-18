Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

