Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aritzia Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aritzia in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Aritzia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.00. The company had a trading volume of 293,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,322. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$9.55 and a 12-month high of C$26.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$267.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.10 million.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.