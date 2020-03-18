Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 72,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,771. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.