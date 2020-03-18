QChi (QCH) Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One QChi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, QChi has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. QChi has a market cap of $600,792.78 and $77,511.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,476,132 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

