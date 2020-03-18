Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will report sales of $354.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $357.60 million. Qiagen posted sales of $348.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Qiagen by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

