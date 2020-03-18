Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Trimmed by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Qorvo worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 115,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.84.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,350. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

