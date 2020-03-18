QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aetna Inc. PA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $12,411,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Gerstein Fisher raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 29,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

